Pakistan: Former JUI-F leader arrested in sexual abuse case along with his sons from Mianwali

Former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) leader and cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman was arrested on Sunday in sexual abuse case along with his sons from Mianwali. A video featuring Rehman went viral on social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student, reported Geo News.

The student had said Rehman sexually abused him, while the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him. "If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor had said.

Rehman and his sons fled after police registered a case against them and conducted raids to arrest the suspects, reported Geo News. Meanwhile, JUI-F Lahore's Secretary-General had also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes, reported Geo News.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for the former JUI-F leader to be arrested. Pakistan's civil society members are questioning the silence of religious parties after police arrested the cleric for sexually assaulting one of his students. On Twitter, #muftiazizurrehman was among the top trends in Pakistan on Thursday with netizens calling for action against the JUI-F cleric and criticising religious parties for their silence on the incident.

"How many religious scholars/parties have condemned #muftiazizurrehman so far? Has there been a pledge to investigate such incidents at Madrassas in Pakistan? Have major media outlets given this prominent coverage? Sadly, the answer is mostly no - but please share what you find," said Barrister Taimur Malik. According to the first information report (FIR), the victim got admission to Jamia Manzoorul Islamia in 2013. He said during the exams, Mufti Rehman had accused him and another student of cheating by getting someone else to sit for the exams.

He said because of audio and video recordings, the administration of the Jamia Manzoorul Islamia removed Mufti Rehman which angered the cleric. (ANI)

