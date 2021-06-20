Left Menu

Iran alleges 'misinformation campaign' against president-elect Ebrahim Raisi

Iran has alleged that "a few hostile forces" are waging a disinformation campaign against its President-elect Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, aiming to "manipulate public opinion" against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:05 IST
Iran alleges 'misinformation campaign' against president-elect Ebrahim Raisi
Ebrahim Raisi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iran has alleged that "a few hostile forces" are waging a disinformation campaign against its President-elect Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, aiming to "manipulate public opinion" against him. In a press release titled "An Introduction to Ayatollah Dr. Ebrahim Racisi", the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi said that neither grievances about the economic situation, nor concerns for the threat of pandemic could overcome Iran's determination and impede its participation in the presidential polls.

"However, in the wake of Ayatollah Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi winning the June 18 Presidential elections with a landslide victory, while most political leaders and groups praised his election to this prominent post and congratulated the Iranian leadership and people, there were few hostile forces which engaged in waging misinformation campaigns in some media in order to manipulate the public opinion in respect of Iran's new President, which might otherwise not be known to the general public outside Iran," the statement said. On Sunday, the Iranian interior ministry announced that ultraconservative cleric and judiciary chief Raisi has been elected Iran's eighth president.

Explaining the popularity of Ayatollah Raeisi, the statement said, "He was the voice of the poor, oppressed and disadvantaged during the Islamic revolution and after the revolution took up posts, especially in the judiciary, to fight against corruption and injustice in the society which are the core values of the Islamic Revolution." "Dr. Raisi's genius and diligence was behind his breakthroughs in academics and his career. This, coupled with his management charisma, made one of the most successful judiciary chiefs in contemporary Iranian history."

Raisi will take office in early August, replacing President Hassan Rouhani who was not allowed by the constitution to run for a third consecutive term. The ministry confirmed on Saturday that Raisi won 61.95 per cent of the vote on a voter turnout of 48.8 per cent - the lowest turnout for a presidential election since the 1979 revolution.

Raisi got 28,933,004 votes, while former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei finished third with 3,412,712 votes and was followed by moderate candidate Abdolnasswer Hemmati with 2,427,201 votes, and conservative Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi with 999,718 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021