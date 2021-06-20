Left Menu

Afghanistan reports 1,927 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths in 24 hours

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 1,927 new COVID-19 cases and 93 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the national counts to 103,921 and 4,215 respectively, the country's Public Health Ministry confirmed.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:34 IST
Afghanistan reports 1,927 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Sunday reported 1,927 new COVID-19 cases and 93 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the national counts to 103,921 and 4,215 respectively, the country's Public Health Ministry confirmed.

Meanwhile, 526 people were recovered during the cited period, according to the ministry.More than 560,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections and COVID-19 fatalities could be higher than the official figures as many infected people did not visit hospitals and there is no system to register them. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021