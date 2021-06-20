Bangladesh records 3,641 new COVID-19 cases, 82 more deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 3,641 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 new deaths from the epidemic on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 851,668 with 13,548 deaths. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that 22,231 samples were tested in the past 24 hours till 8 a.m. Sunday across the Asian country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 782,655 including 2,509 new recoveries Sunday, said the DGHS. Official data showed the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.59 percent and recovery rate at 91.90 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases at 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths at 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

