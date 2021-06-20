Left Menu

Bangladesh records 3,641 new COVID-19 cases, 82 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 3,641 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 new deaths from the epidemic on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 851,668 with 13,548 deaths.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:51 IST
Bangladesh records 3,641 new COVID-19 cases, 82 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 3,641 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 new deaths from the epidemic on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 851,668 with 13,548 deaths. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that 22,231 samples were tested in the past 24 hours till 8 a.m. Sunday across the Asian country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 782,655 including 2,509 new recoveries Sunday, said the DGHS. Official data showed the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.59 percent and recovery rate at 91.90 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases at 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths at 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021