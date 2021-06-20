Left Menu

US preparing new sanctions over situation with Navalny: NSA Sullivan

The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions tackling the situation with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 22:38 IST
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Image Credit: ANI
Washington DC [US], June 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions tackling the situation with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN. The official recalled Washington's earlier sanctions on Russia over Navalny, adding that a new package is coming soon.

The statement comes on the back of criticism voiced by Democrat people over the Biden administration failing the deadline to impose the second round of sanctions as scheduled under law. The United States will also continue to impose new sanctions on Russian companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Sullivan said, specifying that US President Joe Biden is reluctant to sanction the European countries involved in the project. (ANI/Sputnik)

