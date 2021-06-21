Open new era of '6G Telecommunication high-tech mobility' through 14 low Earth orbit satellites

Seoul [South Korea], June 21 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea Ministry of Science and ICT has announced 'the strategies for satellite communication technology development', which was proposed at 'the emergency economic council'. Ministry of Science and ICT is planning to launch 14 telecommunication satellites to low Earth orbit (300~1500km), meeting standardization of Ground-Satellite Integrated Networks such as International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and 3GPP by 2031.

Satellite-based telecommunication has the advantage that can provide low-latency high-speed communication in the areas where are difficult to build ground and marine base transceiver stations such as mountainous area and seas. Ministry of Science and ICT and Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will use these low Earth orbit satellites' testing-network for self-driving ship remote control system and maritime traffic information service testing.

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has promoted development and improvement of self-driving ship remote control system and intelligent maritime traffic information services through the 'Strategies for Smart Shipping Logistics Expansion' and 'Basic Plan for Intelligent Maritime Traffic Information Services', which were established in April. In addition, Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will connect the low Earth orbit satellites' testing-network to Urban Air Mobility (UAM) telecommunication system testing.

Previously, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced that it will develop the technologies for UAM airframe certification and pilot test through 'Korean Urban Air Traffic (K-UAM) Roadmap' in March. Also, It announced that it will promote to develop the technologies for design and producing UAM airframe. Through the cooperation plan by related ministries, it is able to produce hyperspace telecommunication services that must be applied to UAM operation with domestic technology.

Responding to the expansion of the international satellite communication market, Ministry of Science and ICT is planning to develop the technology and secure experiences in space industry to promote domestic satellite communication industry. (ANI/Global Economic)

