Qatar celebrates 7th International Day of Yoga in six cities

Joining the world on seventh International Yoga Day (IYD) on Monday, six cities of Qatar have celebrated the the day.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:23 IST
Joining the world on seventh International Yoga Day (IYD) on Monday, six cities of Qatar have celebrated the the day. The areas in the cities, which celebrated Yoga Day included the Asia Town (labour camp), the sand dunes of Mesaieed, the Monarch International Indian School in Al Wakra, the FIFA 2022 Stadium Al Bayt in Al Khor, the beaches of Dukhan, and the Iconic Museum of Islamic Art and the Corniche of Doha city.

It is the first time that the International Yoga Day event was simultaneously organised at different locations in Doha. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country. The observation of Yoga Day is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of Yoga Day observation every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

