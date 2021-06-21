Left Menu

Indian Mission in Nepal marks Yoga Day virtually

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Monday organised the seventh International Day of Yoga virtually as a part of its ongoing celebration of India@75 "AzaadikaAmritMahotsav".

A Yoga session in Nepal. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Monday organised the seventh International Day of Yoga virtually as a part of its ongoing celebration of India@75 "AzaadikaAmritMahotsav". A lecture-cum -demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol approved by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, was organized at the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre of the Embassy, and was broadcast live on its Facebook page.

"The theme of the celebration this year amidst COVID-19 was "Be With Yoga, Be At Home" (Ghar Ghar ma Yog) encouraging people to practice "Yoga for Wellness". The yogasanas were conducted by Yoga Guru Shri LoknathKhanal and the event was widely viewed by people across Nepal," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement. The Common Yoga Protocol (with Nepali voiceover) was broadcast live on TV as well to take the message of Yoga and its benefits to every home in Nepal.

In addition, a conversation on "Relevance of Yoga in times of COVID-19" with Yogacharya Shri Sunil Maan was broadcast today on ten prominent Radio FM channels covering all seven provinces of Nepal. People from all across Nepal also participated in a Vlogging (video blogging) and essay-writing contest organized virtually by the Embassy.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. (ANI)

