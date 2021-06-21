Yoga was lifeline during COVID-19 lockdown, says UNGA President

On the 7th International Yoga Day, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir said that yoga was a lifeline during the COVID-19 lockdown as it helps to maintain physical wellbeing and manage the stress of uncertainty and isolation. "The COVID 19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the consequences of poor global health, the social and economic consequences have been devastating for many around the world. Yoga was a lifeline during lockdown," Bozkir said in a statement on Monday.

"Yoga helps to maintain physical wellbeing, while also managing the stress of uncertainty and isolation. As we take steps to recover from the pandemic," he added.Asserting that Yoga symbolises the union, body and mind, he said this holistic approach to well being, has helped many people around the world with their mental, physical and spiritual health. He emphasised that global health is a long term development objective and closer to international cooperation will be required to achieve it and said member states must remain engaged with the multilateral system to share best practices on how to promote active wellness, not just prevent sickness.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 across the country. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.Meanwhile, The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT, in partnership with the Consulate General of India-New York, organised a group yoga event on Sunday (local time), to mark the 7th International Day of Yoga. Nearly 200 participants joined the hybrid event, with over 120 joining online. The Liberty State Park, with the backdrop of the majestic Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, provided the perfect venue for the event.

Consul General of India NY Randhir Jaiswal, who briefly attended the event with DCG NY Shatrughan Sinha, appreciated and encouraged the participants. Lauding the efforts of event chair Parveen Bansal and his team in putting together the event, FIA president Anil Bansal said, "It is heartening to see people giving due importance to yoga. It is an ancient Indian discipline that purifies the mind and body with regular practice. Just like this morning, I hope everyone here continues to find time to invest in their health and well-being."

"Last year was tough for everyone. Now, the community is slowly reeling out of the pandemic. The benefits of yoga are known to the entire world. We hope this event can give a positive push to our attempts to get back to the pre-pandemic days," said FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya. He expressed his gratitude to CGI NY Jaiswal and DCG Sinha for their continued support in making the Yoga Day celebration a success. The FIA has been organising yoga events to mark the day since 2015 when it was celebrated globally for the first time. Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world, the entire event was held online. (ANI)

