US announces plan to share 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

The United States has announced the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million promised doses of COVID-19 vaccine that will be allocated till June end, to contribute in the global fight against the pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:52 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The United States has announced the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million promised doses of COVID-19 vaccine that will be allocated till June end, to contribute in the global fight against the pandemic. "Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America's own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally," the White House said in a fact sheet published on Monday.

"Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need," the statement said. Approximately 14 million doses of vaccine for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Nearly 16 million vaccine doses for Asia to countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands. Approximately 10 million doses of vaccine for Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

Lastly, 14 million vaccine doses will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia. Earlier this month, the US had announced the donation of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines globally to address potential surges and the needs of the most vulnerable countries affected by the pandemic, including India. (ANI)

