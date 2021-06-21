Bangladesh records 4,636 new COVID-19 cases, 78 more deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 4,636 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 856,304 and death toll at 13,626, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 24,057 samples were tested in past 24 hours till 8 a.m. Monday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 785,482 including 2,827 new recoveries Monday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.73 percent.

Advertisement

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)