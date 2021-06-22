Left Menu

Bitcoin nosedives as China expands crypto crackdown

The price of bitcoin has nosedived after fresh reports emerged that China has expanded its crackdown on the mining of cryptocurrencies.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:22 IST
Bitcoin nosedives as China expands crypto crackdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The price of bitcoin has nosedived after fresh reports emerged that China has expanded its crackdown on the mining of cryptocurrencies. On Monday morning, Bitcoin traded as much as 9 per cent lower before recovering slightly, New York Post reported. Later on Tuesday, the crypto dipped over 3 per cent to around USD 32,000, according to the CoinMarketCap index.

The crypto has suffered a dip of 18.62 per cent over the past week. Moreover, other cryptos, including ether, cardano, XRP and dogecoin, were all also trading lower. This development comes after Global Times reported Chinese regulators have also been stepping up a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining operations in the country. Major mining hubs such as Southwest China's Sichuan Province are being shut down.

According to experts, more than 90 per cent of China's cryptocurrency mining capacity is expected to be shut down. On Monday, China's central bank held talks with a number of Chinese banks and payment institutions with regard to cryptocurrency trading speculation, asking them to screen the capital accounts of cryptocurrency exchanges and over-the-counter dealers and cut relevant payment links.

Despite being the world's largest mining work for bitcoin, China has intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies by banning institutions and companies from providing cryptocurrency services to customers. Last month, three financial self-regulatory bodies had issued a joint notice banning financial institutions and payment companies from directly or indirectly providing cryptocurrency services to customers, including accepting the currency as payment, Nikkei Asia reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021