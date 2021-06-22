Left Menu

8 armed men arrested, 8 dead in clashes in Myanmar central region

Eight armed men were arrested and eight others dead in Myanmar's Mandalay region on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the State Administration Council's Information Team.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:38 IST
Yangon [Myanmar], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight armed men were arrested and eight others dead in Myanmar's Mandalay region on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the State Administration Council's Information Team. Handmade mines, hand grenades and small weapons were seized along with the armed men, the release said. The clashes took place after the security forces acting on a tip-off raided a house in Chanmyathazi township this morning, the release said.

According to the release, four armed men were killed and some security forces got major injuries as the security forces returned fires against the armed men. Meanwhile, some armed men in a car attacked the security personnel and ran away in the same township.

Four armed men were later captured dead after the car hit an electricity transformer, the release said. The release said that more detailed information will further be released. (ANI/Xinhua)

