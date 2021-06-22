Left Menu

Russia records 16,715 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 16,715 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,378 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,350,919, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:07 IST
Russia records 16,715 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 16,715 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,378 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,350,919, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 16,715 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,455 cases (14.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.31 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,555 daily infections, down from 7,584 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,871 cases, up from 1,811 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,065 infections, up from 1,046 the day before. The response center reported 546 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 440 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 130,347.

In the same 24 hours, 11,117 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 8,361 the day before, bringing the total to 4,889,450. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021