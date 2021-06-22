Left Menu

Indonesia reports 13,668 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 13,668 within one day to 2,018,113, with the death toll adding by 335 to 55,291, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:22 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 13,668 within one day to 2,018,113, with the death toll adding by 335 to 55,291, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 8,375 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,810,136.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,432 new cases, Jakarta 3,221, Central Java 2,439, East Java 746 and Yogyakarta 675. (ANI/Xinhua)

