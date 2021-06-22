Left Menu

US: Missouri shooting leaves 3 dead, several wounded

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in St. Louis, Missouri, late on Monday night, local police said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 18:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI/Sputnik): At least three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in St. Louis, Missouri, late on Monday night, local police said. "There are a total of seven persons that were shot, three of whom are remaining on the scene, all adult males approximately in their 30s," Police Commissioner John Hayden said, adding that two of the three victims were found outside a convenience store and another one "apparently collapsed in the [nearby] school yard."

St. Louis police said on Twitter late on Monday that they were investigating a shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis City. The shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday (00:30 GMT on Tuesday) in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue. "3 adult males were pronounced deceased at the scene w/3 additional victims that responded to area hospitals believed to be related to this incident," St. Louis police said on Twitter.

According to Police Commissioner John Hayden, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear since it is too early in the investigation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

