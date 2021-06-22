COVID: Japan, UNDP provide oxygen generation plants to India, installed in 3 northeast states

Assisting India in its battle against COVID-19, eight oxygen generation plants were installed in the Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura with the help of the Japanese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Japanese embassy in India on Tuesday said the plants have the capacity to serve approximately 1,300 beds. The plants were launched today by the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma.

Japan's envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki witnessed handover of oxygen generating plants to the respective states. "Delighted to witness the handover of Oxygen Generating Plants provided by Japan in cooperation with United Nations Development Programme, to Meghalaya. I hope these plants will save as many people in the North East as possible," Satoshi Suzuki tweeted.

The embassy also said three civil hospitals in Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai in Meghalaya now have emergency oxygen supply available, to provide intensive care treatment to the critically ill COVID-19 patients. As many as 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours in India, the lowest daily spike after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating as the country has been witnessing a continuous decline in fresh coronavirus cases for the past few weeks. (ANI)

