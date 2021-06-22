Left Menu

Pfizer in 'final stages' of getting approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India: CEO

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday said it is in the "final stages" of getting approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday said it is in the "final stages" of getting approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Speaking at a virtual event, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla said he hopes the company will finalize an agreement with the Indian government soon.

"Pfizer now in final stages to get approval for #COVID19 vaccine in India. I hope very soon we will finalize an agreement with the government," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at the 15th Annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit. The vaccine was developed by Pfizer in partnership with the German firm BioNtech. It has a very high efficacy of over 90 per cent in preventing the infection.

Earlier this month, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India. Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has done away with specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies - a big move likely to clear the way for foreign vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna for the country's urgent requirement.

In a letter, DCGI Chief VG Somani had said that this will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

