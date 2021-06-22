Left Menu

Iran reports 11,716 new COVID-19 cases, 3,117,336 in total

Iran on Tuesday reported 11,716 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,117,336.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:38 IST
Tehran [Iran], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Tuesday reported 11,716 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,117,336. The pandemic has so far claimed 83,217 lives in Iran, up by 116 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.

A total of 2,771,705 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,249 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Tuesday, 4,403,753 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 972,871 taking two doses.

Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

