Left Menu

At least 4 injured in explosion in Pakistan's Lahore

At least four people were injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, local media reported.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:00 IST
At least 4 injured in explosion in Pakistan's Lahore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four people were injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, local media reported. The explosion took place near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital in Lahore's Johar Town.

According to the Dawn newspaper, it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," a spokesperson for emergency rescue team said.

The Pakistani daily said that police, and bomb disposal teams have reached the site. City Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has directed the relevant police officials to reach the site of the incident. The Lahore Deputy Commissioner also directed emergency wards at all hospitals to be on alert.

Meanwhile, multiple witness account says the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. According to the media reports, the sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021