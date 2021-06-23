At least 4 injured in explosion in Pakistan's Lahore
At least four people were injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, local media reported.
At least four people were injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, local media reported. The explosion took place near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital in Lahore's Johar Town.
According to the Dawn newspaper, it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," a spokesperson for emergency rescue team said.
The Pakistani daily said that police, and bomb disposal teams have reached the site. City Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has directed the relevant police officials to reach the site of the incident. The Lahore Deputy Commissioner also directed emergency wards at all hospitals to be on alert.
Meanwhile, multiple witness account says the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. According to the media reports, the sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas. (ANI)
