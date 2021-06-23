Left Menu

China accuses US of sabotaging regional security as American warship sails through Taiwan Strait

A United States warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait to demonstrate America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, amid China's growing military presence in the South China Sea.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:50 IST
China accuses US of sabotaging regional security as American warship sails through Taiwan Strait
It was the sixth transit by the US Navy since Biden took office. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A United States warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait to demonstrate America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, amid China's growing military presence in the South China Sea. The USS Curtis Wilbur, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, conducted a "routine transit" through the strategic waterway that separates Taiwan from mainland China on Tuesday to "demonstrate the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific", according to a US Navy statement.

"The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows," it said. It was the sixth transit by the US Navy since US President Joe Biden took office. Washington has made clear its focus on the Indo-Pacific region, South China Morning Post reported. This comes as China has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan.

The US Navy's latest transit was fully monitored by China's military, Zhang Chunhui, a spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Command, said on Wednesday. "The US has repeated its old tricks to create disruption in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately sabotaging regional security and seriously damaging the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," he said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's defence ministry said the US destroyer had sailed northward through the strait, and that the Taiwanese military had a full grasp of relevant activities in its sea and airspace Last time, in May, USS Curtis Wilbur navigated through the waterway separating Taiwan and China.

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.

The Taiwan Strait is a 180-kilometre-wide strait separating the island of Taiwan and continental Asia. It is one of the most heavily policed strips of water in the world. The strait is in international waters, however, China claims Taiwan as its own territory and regards the US Navy's presence in the area as a show of support for the island's democratic government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021