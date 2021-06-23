Left Menu

CCTV footage shows suspicious vehicle possibly used in Lahore blast

A man parking a suspicious vehicle that was possibly used to carry out Lahore's Johar Town bomb blast in which three people were killed, was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV), whose footage has been obtained by ARY News, the media outlet said on Wednesday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:40 IST
CCTV footage shows suspicious vehicle possibly used in Lahore blast
CCTV footage of Lahore blast (Photo Credit - ARY News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A man parking a suspicious vehicle that was possibly used to carry out Lahore's Johar Town bomb blast in which three people were killed, was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV), whose footage has been obtained by ARY News, the media outlet said on Wednesday. The CCTV footage shows a man wearing blue shalwar kameez parking the black car and exiting the vehicle that supposedly exploded 30 minutes after the man left the scene.

At least three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed while 23 others got injured in a blast outside a house, reported ARY News. Rescue sources relayed that the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. Three of the injured are in critical condition, they added.

A rickshaw and motorcycles parked nearby were completely destroyed by the blast, the police said. The site of the blast has been cordoned off with a bomb disposal squad collecting evidence, reported ARY News. Speaking to the media at the site of the blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

The provincial police chief said ball-bearings driven by the blast hit the injured, adding the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had previously traced such cases and will also investigate this incident thoroughly. Earlier, it was believed that the house where blast took place was of Hafiz Saeed, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021