Left Menu

Bangladesh reports 5,727 new cases of COVID-19

Bangladesh reported 5,727 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 fatalities related to the virus on Wednesday, taking the overall count to 866,877 and the death toll to 13,787.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:57 IST
Bangladesh reports 5,727 new cases of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 5,727 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 fatalities related to the virus on Wednesday, taking the overall count to 866,877 and the death toll to 13,787. The official data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed that 28,256 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 am local time Wednesday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 791,553 including 3,168 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 per cent and the current recovery rate is 91.31 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021