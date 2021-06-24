Left Menu

Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida

Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on July 3 in the state of Florida, his office said in a press release.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 10:04 IST
Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on July 3 in the state of Florida, his office said in a press release. "Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.

The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the release noted, and will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT). The rally will conclude with a "huge" fireworks show, the release said.

Trump has so far scheduled two rallies, the first one set to take place on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021