Lahore blast: Pak's counter-terror dept conducts raids in Punjab province

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of the country's Punjab province in connection with the Lahore blast, local media reported.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:43 IST
The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu Boulevard, police said.. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of the country's Punjab province in connection with the Lahore blast, local media reported. This comes after a first investigation report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against those involved in the bomb blast that occurred in Johar Town, ARY News reported.

The FIR was under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act against three unknown men were mentioned in the case. Apart from the 4 fatalities, 23 others got injured in a blast on Wednesday. According to the Geo News, Pakistan intelligence agencies have collected the evidence from the crime scene and they have also started geo-fencing the area to help with the blast probe.

The report, citing sources, added that CTD has taken into custody several suspicious persons after Wednesday's blast. Addressing the media at the site of the blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani on Wednesday had confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

The provincial police chief said ball-bearings driven by the blast hit the injured, adding the CTD had previously traced such cases and will also investigate this incident thoroughly. Earlier, it was believed that the house where blast took place was of Hafiz Saeed, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD). (ANI)

