6 die in Philippine military's helicopter crash

Manila [Philippines], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Thursday said that one of its newly acquired S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters crashed north of Manila on Wednesday night, killing six crew members. "So far, no survivors have been found. The identities of the aircrew members will be provided as soon as the members of their families are properly notified," the PAF said in a statement.

The helicopter went down around 10 pm local time while on a night flight training a few miles from an airbase in Capas town in Tarlac province, said the PAF. While in a separate statement, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said "three pilots and three airmen on board perished" in the crash. He added the helicopter crashed in the vicinity of Crow Valley in Tarlac province.

The PAF said it launched a search late Wednesday night after the helicopter did not return to the base, it further added. (ANI/Xinhua)

