1.05 million Korean millionaires last year, and 56.08 million worldwide: report

Seoul [South Korea], June 24 (ANI/Global Economic): The number of adult Koreans who owned net worth more than $1 million (1.13 billion won) was 1.05 million last year. It is estimated that they accounted for about 2% of the world's millionaires. According to the '2021 Global Wealth Report' published by Swiss Investment Bank, Credit Swiss, an average net worth per adult in the world was $79,952 at the end of last year, increased by 6.0% compared to the previous year.

This is because asset prices such as real estate and stocks have risen as central banks of each country have used ultra-low interest rates policies due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The world's top 1% net worth also increased to $1,055,337 last year from $988,103 of the previous year.

The number of the worlds' millionaires who owned net worth more than 1 million is estimated 506,084,000. By country, the U.S.A had the largest number of millionaires with 201,951,000, accounting for 39.1% of the total.

China (5,279,000), Japan (3,662,000), Germany (2,953,000), Britain (2,491,000), France (2.469 million), Australia (1,805,000), Canada (1,682,000), Italy (1.48 million), and Spain (1,147,000) were following. Korean had 1,051,000 millionaires and accounted for about 2% with Netherlands (1,039,000) Switzerland (1,035,000) and Spain. The report didn't rank, but it is analyzed that Korean took 11th.

Switzerland had the highest percentage of millionaires among the adult population by country with 14.9%, and followed by Australia (9.4%) and the U.S.A. (8.8%). Korea was estimated 2.5%. Last year, the number of the richest people with net worth over $50 million was 215,300, increased 41,420 (23.9%) from a year ago.

The average net worth per adult worldwide was $79,952 last year, up 6.0% from the previous year. Switzerland had the highest average net worth per adult at $673,960. (ANI/Global Economic)

