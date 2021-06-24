Passports are more easily available, renewed today: EAM Jaishankar on Passport Seva Divas

On Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said nowadays Indians can participate in the global workplace more effectively as passports are now more easily available and renewed. In his virtual address, Jaishankar said strengthening this important citizen-centric service will always be a major priority of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and its partners.

"Passports are today more easily available and renewed. Indians can participate in the global workplace more effectively. Strengthening this important citizen-centric service will always be a major priority of MEA and its partners," the minister said. "The mandate of our Government is to ensure efficient governance and timely, effective, assured transparent and accountable public service delivery. As we move ahead on the path of progress, we should take stock of the steps in the realm of passports that would make it not only more citizen-centric but also citizen-friendly," he added.

Advertisement

EAM Jaishankar informed that the Ministry has made concerted efforts, in close collaboration with the Department of Posts, to further strengthen the outreach of passport services to the citizens by establishing Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) all across the country. "This endeavour has resulted in expanding network of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the length and breadth of this country. Last year, owing to pandemic situation, we could set up two POPSK - one at Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and another one in Port Blair," he said.

The minister added that MEA's continuing consolidation and expansion of Passport services has ensured that there is a Passport Kendra in 489 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the country. "We hope to establish a Passport Kendra in the remaining 54, in collaboration with our partners, to further strengthen the outreach of our passport services to our citizens," he said.

In conclusion, he said, "Once again, I would like to emphasize on the word 'Seva' as contained in the 'Passport Seva Project'. The attributes of being responsive, caring, considerate, and transparent are necessary for every 'Sevak'." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)