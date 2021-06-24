Left Menu

Philippines logs 6,043 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 24,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,043 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,378,260.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:01 IST
Philippines logs 6,043 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 24,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,043 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,378,260. The death toll climbed to 24,036 after 108 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. China delivered on Thursday an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"The new shipment is the fourth batch of Sinovac vaccines delivered this month," Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the government's measures to combat COVID-19, said in a statement. The DOH has administered more than 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, primarily to frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021