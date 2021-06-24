Left Menu

Pak govt to deploy Rangers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for July 25 general elections

Pakistan government on Thursday informed that Rangers will be deployed for the general elections to be conducted in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) on July 25.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan government on Thursday informed that Rangers will be deployed for the general elections to be conducted in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) on July 25. The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed gave a nod to POJK Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rashid Sulehria's request for deployment of Rangers, reported Dawn.

Elections will be held in 33 constituencies of POJK. According to the Election Commission, 2.82 million voters -- 1.59 million male and 1.297 million female -- will exercise their right to vote. Election symbols to the parties and candidates will be allotted on July 4 before 2 pm and the final list of contesting candidates will be published the same day, while polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on July 25, reported Dawn. (ANI)

