130 Taliban terrorists surrender in western Afghanistan

A total of 130 Taliban terrorists surrendered to the Afghan government in the western Afghan province of Herat on Thursday, a local government spokesperson confirmed.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Herat [Afghanistan], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 130 Taliban terrorists surrendered to the Afghan government in the western Afghan province of Herat on Thursday, a local government spokesperson confirmed. The former terrorists surrendered to the personnel of the Provincial Directorate of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's national intelligence agency, spokesperson Jilani Farhad told Xinhua.

They also brought 85 AK-47 guns, five PK guns, five rounds of rocket-propelled grenade launchers together with the amount of ammunition, he said. With the former insurgents' surrender, peace and stability would be further strengthened in Herat, the official said.

The Taliban terrorist group hasn't commented on the report yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

