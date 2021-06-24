Left Menu

Malaysia reports 5,841 new COVID-19 cases, 84 new deaths

Malaysia reported 5,841 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 716,847, the Health Ministry said on Thursday,

24-06-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 5,841 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 716,847, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 5,833 are local transmissions.

Another 84 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 4,721. Some 5,411 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 650,964 or 90.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 61,162 active cases, 869 are being held in intensive care and 438 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

