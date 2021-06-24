Left Menu

Iran reports 11,734 new COVID-19 cases, 3,140,129 in total

Iran on Thursday reported 11,734 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,140,129.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Thursday reported 11,734 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,140,129. The pandemic has so far claimed 83,473 lives in Iran, up by 144 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported.

A total of 2,797,105 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,225 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Thursday, 4,412,104 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 1,069,565 taking two doses.

Iran reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

