COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 4.35 million

Argentina on Thursday reported 24,463 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 4,350,564.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Thursday reported 24,463 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 4,350,564. According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, 452 more people died of the disease, raising the national death toll to 91,438.

In recent weeks, Argentina has experienced a decline in the number of infections. Currently, there are 291,493 active cases, including 7,199 patients in intensive care units (ICUs). Despite the decline in infections, the ICU occupancy rate nationwide remains above 70 per cent.

COVID-19 broke out in the Latin American country in March 2020. So far, its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has administered some 19,155,355 doses, with 15,329,459 people having received their first dose and 3,825,896 people both doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

