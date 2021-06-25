Left Menu

Fire at China martial arts school claims 18 lives, mainly children

At least 18 people died and 16 were injured in a fire at a martial arts school in central China in the early hours of Friday, according to a local government statement.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Citing local media, Bangkok Post reported that most of the victims were boarding students aged between 7 to 16. The fire had been extinguished and authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, as per the statement from the Zhecheng county government.

There were 34 boarding students on the premises when the fire broke out, according to local government staff quoted by local media. The wounded -- four of whom had severe injuries -- were rushed to a local hospital. The manager of the centre in Henan province has been arrested by police, as per a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

