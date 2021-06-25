Left Menu

Japanese Health Minister Tamura says govt may declare another state of emergency

Japanese Health Minister Tamura Norihisa on Friday said the government may declare another state of emergency for Tokyo if there is a further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Health Minister Tamura Norihisa (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Health Minister Tamura Norihisa on Friday said the government may declare another state of emergency for Tokyo if there is a further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials confirmed 570 new cases on Thursday. It was the second day in a row that the daily tally had increased by more than 100 from a week earlier, reported NHK World.

In a press conference Tamura said that the number of people getting infected was on the rise even before the state of emergency expired on June 20. He blamed the rise in cases on people going out at night in Tokyo. He said that cases could increase further.

The minister also said that vaccinations have not reached the entire population, and strict measures may be necessary to curb infections, reported NHK World. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

