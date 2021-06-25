Left Menu

EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus over detention of journalist

The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed more economic sanctions on the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 25-06-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:34 IST
EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus over detention of journalist
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed more economic sanctions on the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. Lukashenko administration is facing fierce criticism from the international community for forcing an airliner to land in Minsk and detaining journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board the plane, reported NHK World.

The sanctions restrict the transfer of goods, including potassium chloride, and petroleum products. The bloc is also prohibiting transactions of dual-use goods and technologies for both civilian and military use. Earlier this week, the EU, together with the United States and Britain, announced sanctions on Belarus, reported NHK World.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for a demonstration of global solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus following the detention of Protasevich. Tsikhanouskaya took centre stage in the opposition movement after her husband Sergei Tsikhanousky, who had planned to run against Lukashenko, was arrested last May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021