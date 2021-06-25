Left Menu

5 soldiers killed in terror attack in Balochistan: Pak Army

Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan, the military said on Friday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:10 IST
5 soldiers killed in terror attack in Balochistan: Pak Army
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan, the military said on Friday. "During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials," the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a statement on Friday.

The security forces have begun a search operation to "block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators", Dawn reported. Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack, while opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the increase in unrest in Balochistan.

"The increase in unrest in Balochistan is alarming. The law and order situation needs immediate attention," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021