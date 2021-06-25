Left Menu

Philippines logs 6,812 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,385,053

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported Friday 6,812 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,385,053.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:39 IST
Philippines logs 6,812 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,385,053
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported Friday 6,812 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,385,053.

The death toll climbed to 24,152 after 116 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021