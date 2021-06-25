Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard rushes to help container ship MSC Messina on fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday deployed its ship and aircraft to provide assistance to container ship MSC Messina which is on fire in the Indian Ocean halfway between Sri Lanka and Malacca Strait.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:03 IST
Indian Coast Guard rushes to help container ship MSC Messina on fire
Container ship MSC Messina on fire (Twitter/Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday deployed its ship and aircraft to provide assistance to container ship MSC Messina which is on fire in the Indian Ocean halfway between Sri Lanka and Malacca Strait. "Container ship MSC Messina with 28 crew about 425 nautical miles from Port Blair reported fire in engine room AM 25 June and one crew missing. Vessel en route from Colombo to Singapore. Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Port Blair coordinating assistance through MSC Deila in vicinity. ICG ship and aircraft being deployed," tweeted the Indian Coast Guard.

Liberian flagged container ship MSC Messina reported a fire in the engine room at around 19:30 UTC June 24, Maritime Bulletin reported. The ship was disabled, and as of 04:15 UTC June 25 remained disabled, adrift, reported Colombo Page.

The ship was en route from Colombo to Singapore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021