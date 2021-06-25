Popular animation character 'Gundam' attracts visitors in Japan

Yokohama is the second most populous city in Japan with a population of some 3.7 million people. The port area facing Tokyo Bay is an area that harmonizes the open and beautiful harbor with a history of accepting Western and Asian culture.

Theme park "Gundam Factory Yokohama" featuring Japan's leading robot animation character Gundam was opened last December near Yamashita Park. The 18-meter-tall Gundam move attracts the most number of visitors.

Advertisement

Gundam is popular Japanese animation robot hero, and is known not only in Japan but also around the world through plastic model and anime screening. The name of this Gundam is "Gundam RX-78F00". It is assumed that Gundam was found in Yokohama City in pieces such as hand and feet and was repaired to move again.

On observation deck, special photo of the beautiful scenery of Yokohama City and Gundam are very unique. "Gundam is very large, but even small parts are made with great detail. I would like people to see the world's first Gundam. Gundam can become a hero who gives courage to people in the midst of the Corona pandemic. When foreign travelers can visit Japan again, I hope people all over the world enjoy watching the dynamic moving Gundam," said Shin Sasaki, Evolving GUNDAM Inc.

During sunset the view of the port in Yokohama changes beautifully. The moving Gundam offers special view at night. It's fantastic sight that comes to mind with the backdrop of the illuminated Gundam, the sea and night view of Yokohama.

Yokohama is a city full of energy where visitors can engage in unique activities. "Gundam factory Yokohama" is scheduled to open by March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)