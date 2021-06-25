Left Menu

India, China agree to maintain stability along LAC to 'prevent any untoward incident'

India and China have decided to maintain "stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident" in the border area in eastern Ladakh at the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:05 IST
India, China agree to maintain stability along LAC to 'prevent any untoward incident'
China and India flags. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and China have decided to maintain "stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident" in the border area in eastern Ladakh at the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on Friday. At the meeting, held after a gap of over three months, the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a "mutually acceptable solution" for complete disengagement from all friction points.

The two sides had a frank exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "Both sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh keeping in view the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September 2020," the statement read.

In this regard, the MEA said that the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through the diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a "mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points so as to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in the bilateral relations". "They also agreed that in the interim, the two sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident," it added.

The 21st meeting of the WMCC was held on March 12. India and China have been engaged in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks. On Thursday, the MEA said that the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing a large number of troops close to border areas in Ladakh and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021