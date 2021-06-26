Left Menu

Israel reimposes indoor mask requirement as COVID cases surge

As Israel reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities have reimposed an indoor mask requirement, with a top health official warning the spread of the coronavirus was accelerating.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 26-06-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 09:33 IST
Israel reimposes indoor mask requirement as COVID cases surge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Isreal

As Israel reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities have reimposed an indoor mask requirement, with a top health official warning the spread of the coronavirus was accelerating. The decision was made on Friday and people have been asked to wear masks both indoors and at mass gatherings outdoors.

Citing Health Ministry, Times of Israel reported that the renewed mandate took effect at noon in all enclosed spaces -- except for permanent places of residence -- a day after the head of a team appointed to tackle coronavirus, czar Nachman Ash said it would be reinstated early next week amid a recent resurgence in cases. However, the mandate was lifted last week on June 15.

According to a Health Ministry's statement, those exempt from the requirement were children under seven, people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask, anyone alone in an enclosed space, two workers who work regularly together in the same room, and anyone exercising. TOI further reported that the ministry has directed Israelis to wear face masks at mass gatherings outdoors. It also urged those in at-risk groups or who are not vaccinated against COVID to avoid gatherings.

On June 13, Israel kicked off its vaccine drive for children aged 12 to 15, with 600,000 eligible for inoculation. The move came six months after Israel began its vaccination drive for adults, and after the US Food and Drug Administration okayed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group. At the peak of the pandemic, there were 88,000 active cases in the country and 1,228 serious cases; as of Friday, the number of active cases further rose to 872, while the number of serious cases nationwide remained steady at 26, according to Times of Israel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021