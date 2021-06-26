Left Menu

Brazil reports 2,001 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 2,001 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 511,142, the health ministry said Friday.

ANI | Sao Paulo | Updated: 26-06-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 10:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 2,001 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 511,142, the health ministry said Friday. A total of 79,277 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,322,760, the ministry said. Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 243.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry. More than 93.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 24.9 million people have received two jabs, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

