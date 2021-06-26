Argentina reports 24,023 new cases of COVID-19

Left Menu

Argentina reported on Friday 24,023 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total caseload to 4,374,587, informed the Health Ministry.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported on Friday 24,023 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total caseload to 4,374,587, informed the Health Ministry. In the same period, 542 more deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 91,979, it added.

In recent weeks, Argentina has experienced a decline in the number of infections. Currently, there are 292,319 active cases and 3,990,289 patients have recovered from the disease. To date, 19,438,310 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country, with 15,568,584 people having received their first dose and 3,869,726 people both doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

