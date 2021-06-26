Left Menu

Philippines logs 6,871 new COVID-19 cases, 1,391,911 in total

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total tally to 1,391,911.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 26-06-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 15:25 IST
Manila [Philippines], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total tally to 1,391,911.

The death toll rose to 24,244 with 92 more deaths recorded from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people for COVID-19 since the local outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

