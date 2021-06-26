Left Menu

5 dead in hot air balloon crash in US' New Mexico

At least five people were killed during a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, in the U.S. state of New Mexico, authorities said Saturday morning.

ANI | Houston | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:15 IST
Houston [US], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people were killed during a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, in the US state of New Mexico, authorities said Saturday morning. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue said at least five people were killed and one person was injured when the balloon apparently hit a power line and crashed.

New Mexico police tweeted that the crash has caused a power outage in southwest Albuquerque and affected more than 13,000 customers. The crash has sparked a massive police presence. (ANI/Xinhua)

