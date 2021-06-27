Left Menu

Argentina registers 18,555 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina has registered 18,555 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,393,142, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 27-06-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 11:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina has registered 18,555 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 4,393,142, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday. Another 338 deaths were also reported, raising the national death toll to 92,317, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has surpassed 4 million, while there are 290,479 active cases. The ministry said that 6,998 patients are currently in intensive care units and hospital bed occupancy is now over 70 per cent nationwide.

A total of 19.6 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Argentina as of Saturday, with 15.7 million people have received at least one dose and 3.9 million both doses, according to the ministry's Public Vaccination Monitor. The country has extended social, preventive, and mandatory distancing measures until July 9 to prevent the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

