Left Menu

Russia registers 20,538 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Russia recorded 20,538 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 21,665 the day before, while the total number reached 5,451,291, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 15:32 IST
Russia registers 20,538 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 20,538 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 21,665 the day before, while the total number reached 5,451,291, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 20,538 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,964 cases (14.4%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said.

Moscow confirmed 6,723 daily infections, down from 8,457 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,608 cases, up from 2,504 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,298 cases, up from 1,247 cases the day before. The response center said that there were 599 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 619 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 133,282.

In the same 24 hours, 12,728 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 14,347 the day before, bringing the total to 4,956,714. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021