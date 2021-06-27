Russia registers 20,538 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Moscow [Russia], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 20,538 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 21,665 the day before, while the total number reached 5,451,291, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 20,538 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,964 cases (14.4%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said.

Moscow confirmed 6,723 daily infections, down from 8,457 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,608 cases, up from 2,504 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,298 cases, up from 1,247 cases the day before. The response center said that there were 599 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 619 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 133,282.

In the same 24 hours, 12,728 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 14,347 the day before, bringing the total to 4,956,714. (ANI/Sputnik)

