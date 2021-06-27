Left Menu

Fire in Hong Kong typhoon shelter destroys 30 boats

A fire erupted in a typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, destroying over 30 vessels and causing at least 10 of them to sink.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire erupted in a typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, destroying over 30 boats and causing at least 10 of them to sink. The fire broke out in Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in the early hours of Sunday.

A total of thirty-five people were rescued and one person was hospitalized as he was feeling unwell, CGTN reported citing the Hong Kong fire service department. The fire department deployed 11 fireboat monitors, light jets, and mobilized four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control by around 8 am and doused 30 minutes later. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

